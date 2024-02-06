A veteran's Thanksgiving memory and a note of gratitude

Thanksgiving 1970 will always be a day to remember for one Kelso man.

A year earlier, Fred Welter, in his early 20s, was only five weeks into a military assignment in Vietnam. A fellow serviceman behind him stepped on a "booby trap" fatally killing the man and seriously injuring Welter.

"The guy behind me stepped on it," Welter recalled when we spoke on Veterans Day. "There wasn't anything left of him. It blew him to pieces."

The explosion left Welter with severe head injuries, the loss of his left eye and shrapnel to the left arm. He underwent 15-plus operations and to this day feels the affects of the injury.

Welter said the explosion left him unconscious, and he wouldn't wake up until he arrived at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Based on Southeast Missourian reporting at the time and the recent interview, Welter was very complimentary of the medical staff who cared for him noting several times how well he was treated.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving Day 1970. After a year in the hospital, he was among a group of injured military members invited to have Thanksgiving dinner at the White House with the president.

"There was a hundred of us there," Welter said. "There was Mr. President Nixon, his wife, his daughter and Mrs. Eisenhower. And we sat down at the table, and he told us to act like we were at home."

Welter recalled having the opportunity to speak directly with the president, and after dinner Nixon had a group of musicians entertain the soldiers for a couple hours.

The Marine Corps rifleman was discharged in 1971 and soon after began a career at Saint Francis Hospital first as an orderly and later working with the gastroenterology doctors. He retired in 2010.