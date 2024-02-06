A U.S. Senate campaign nears the finish line

In just a week, the critical midterm election will be over and, unfortunately, the campaign will begin anew.

If you naively thought that somehow we would get a reprieve from the non-stop political campaigning, think again.

Regardless of the election outcome, political turmoil will remain in full swing as hopefuls officially launch their bid for the Presidency.

The political theater ahead will make this midterm look like child's play. That much is certain.

I spent time this weekend watching the latest debate between incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Both candidates held their own, but I have to give credit to Sen. McCaskill. She's a polished speaker and well versed on just about every issue under the sun.

She shuns the label of "liberal Democrat" while pointing to her record as a bipartisan who is more than willing to cross the political aisle.

But Hawley points out with some accuracy that on critical votes such as Obamacare and Brett Kavanaugh, she clearly walks the progressive line.

They're both right.

As I have said repeatedly -- ad nauseam actually -- the eyes of the nation will be focused on the Missouri Senate race come next week. And in my election memory, I cannot recall an election with as much interest in our vote.

Though the political arena will continue to heat up, we will at long last have a respite from the candidates' television commercials and get back to ads for adult diapers and My Pillow.

But speaking of campaign commercials, I found it interesting that the McCaskill campaign was taking a unique approach to promoting the incumbent senator late in this campaign.