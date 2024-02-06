Over the last several years Americans have watched the Left do everything they could to take down President Donald Trump. There was the Russia-Trump collusion conspiracy theory, where Washington Democrats teamed up with the liberal media to go after Trump. We saw a liberal New York City District Attorney manufacture a case against the former president -- a case so questionable that any reasonable prosecutor would have long since walked away from it. But what's most alarming of all is that the Left is turning the government into a weapon to target their political opponents.

Never before has a sitting president weaponized the federal government against his political opponent like this. The American people deserve better. They find it disturbing that the president's leading opponent was charged for doing something that even this current president has his hands dirty on. But that's what life has become in an America with a two-tiered justice system, where someone's political affiliation can determine whether they'll be held accountable for committing a crime.

This administration is targeting a political opponent for the same supposed crime that multiple Democrat officials have committed -- including President Biden himself. Biden was caught with storing classified papers in the Penn Biden Center -- his think tank -- and also in his garage, right next to his Corvette. And then there was Hillary Rodham Clinton, who was never held accountable for storing emails containing classified information on a private, unsecured server at her home. In fact, then-FBI Director James Comey stated Clinton and her team were "extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." But that was from a statement on why he was NOT pursuing charges against her!