A triumph at Mount Rushmore

If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war.

The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech “crystallized” the president’s “unyielding push to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination.”

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth insisted that Trump “spent all his time talking about dead traitors.”

To be clear — and despite all of this — the media and the left didn’t freak out about a speech extolling the valor of Robert E. Lee, the statesmanship of Jefferson Davis or the prowess of Nathan Bedford Forrest. They didn’t scorn a speech pining for Antebellum America or expressing ambiguity about the Civil War. They didn’t pan a speech that slighted the quest for justice and civil rights throughout American history.

As a matter of fact, Trump didn’t mention any Confederates at all. He hailed Abraham Lincoln at length and called the Civil War “the struggle that saved our union and extinguished the evil of slavery.” He cited the repulse of Pickett’s charge and quoted the Battle Hymn of the Republic. He said we must defend “the principles that propelled the abolition of slavery in America,” and “the ideas that were the foundation of the righteous movement for civil rights.”

It’d be difficult to get a more textbook expression of the American civic religion than the speech at Rushmore. It’d be difficult to get a more wide-ranging appreciation of the warriors, inventors, adventurers, reformers, entertainers and athletes that have made the country what it is. It’d be difficult to get a more affirming account of the greatness of America and its meaning to the world.

And, yet, the speech was tested and found wanting.

Trump’s attacks on what he called “a new far-left fascism” and a cultural revolution “designed to overthrow the American Revolution” were indeed hard-edge, but who can doubt the basic truth of the claims?