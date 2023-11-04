A time for truth in America

Over the last week, one conservative Republican rose up, and one conservative Republican stepped down.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a consistent and unwavering Christian and constitutional conservative, announced the termination of his presidential campaign, saying, "It's become clear to me; this is not my time."

A few days earlier, another consistent and deeply rooted Christian and constitutional conservative, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., emerged from seemingly hopeless and interminable Republican chaos, to be chosen, on one decisive ballot, as the new House speaker.

Regarding the former vice president, The Wall Street Journal summed it up well. He would be "a good president," their editorial board said, but "MAGA voters wouldn't forgive him" for not cooperating to overturn the 2020 election and "anti-Trump voters wouldn't forgive his four years as Mr. Trump's loyal number two."

About Johnson, some say Democrats are celebrating, convinced that his Christian conservatism will drive voters into their camp.

But it well could be exactly the opposite. These days are not "business as usual" days.

The horrors committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians has shocked and appalled decent Americans. Suddenly, we are reminded that indeed there is good and evil.

Decent Americans recognize conflict. But we see this is not conflict. This is depravity.

There has always been rhetoric about the bond between our country and Israel. Usually this is framed as Israel being the only democracy in the Middle East.

But we see now it is much more.

Both Israel and America go to war when there is no other option. American soldiers and Israeli soldiers fight and kill enemy soldiers because all other options have failed. But Americans and Israelis do not celebrate death and do not take joy in killing.

And for sure, American soldiers and Israeli soldiers do not commit atrocities.

Perhaps most shocking and appalling for decent Americans nationwide -- beyond the reports of rape, desecration of bodies, beheadings -- is to see students at our elite universities supporting this depravity and accusing the Israeli victims to be the cause.