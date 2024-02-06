A tale of storerooms, golf bags and passing out

You know the definition of "basement"?

A basement is a space, often underground, where stuff you forgot you owned cohabitates with stuff you vaguely remember and produces stuff you don't recollect at all.

The last house we lived in for 18 years had a basement, so I am relying on personal experience here. I can't tell you how many times over those 18 years we called Habitat for Humanity or Teen Challenge or some other outstanding community organization that all share one thing in common: a big truck.

We would sort through our basement trove and make a pile of stuff to be hauled away. Where did it all go? I'm just guessing here, but I suspect it wound up in someone else's basement. That's the unending cycle that can only be broken by a good bonfire, and most of us are reluctant to test the bounds of today's fire codes.

Now we live in a house with no basement. When we moved, three years ago, we knew we had to do some serious downsizing, and that downsizing consisted mostly of making sure everything that was in the basement found a new home. After all, the house we're in now has lots of closets but only one "storeroom" that's about 4 by 8 feet.

Imagine putting anything and everything you think you need to hang on to in such a small space. But it can be done.

There's just one thing I've noticed: No matter what space you have, basement or storeroom, stuff will multiply and overflow, and it doesn't take long at all.

A few weeks ago I opened our storeroom door to find stuff ready to tumble into the garage. I decided to do a bit of downsizing, albeit on a smaller-than-usual scale.

This resulted in several trips to deserving agencies with the trunk of my car filled to the brim.

There were some items, of course, that caused considerable pause. For example, how many suitcases do you really need if you rarely travel overnight?

And then there was the golf bag. My golf bag. The bag filled with clubs that haven't been used since we moved. Go or stay?

I have to tell you this was a tough one. The last time I used any of the golf clubs was the last world-famous downtown golf tournament a few year ago. I used my five-iron for a ceremonial swing or two.

Why? Because I have a medical condition that has ended my golf days. It has been diagnosed by one medical expert to be POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Sounds pretty fancy, right?

Basically, POTS -- if that's what it is -- affects me when I bend over and stand up straight or, sometimes, when I've been sitting for a while and stand up to do something else.