A solution to the coming demographic challenge

Newspapers have been reporting on the demographic challenges in Asian nations like China, Japan and South Korea. Some expect China's population, for example, to be cut in half by 2100. If current trends continue, some of the same problems will sooner or later hit the United States, and they won't be fixed with family-style entitlement policies that cost huge amounts of money and distort the economy without increasing fertility.

A far better priority would be immigration reform that lets more people in alongside regulatory reforms to boost housing, energy and food production.

Let's first review some of the challenges of aging populations. The New York Times recently reported data on Asia's demographic struggles. It sums up the problem this way: "A growing percentage of people in Japan, South Korea and China are over 65, and those countries' economies are suffering because of a lack of available workers. Governments are struggling to find the money to support retirees."

A shrinking workforce is a big deal. Having fewer workers means that working hours per capita will be longer -- including longer hours for older, manual-labor workers. It will also spur a further decline in productivity. Eventually wages and innovation will decline -- a decline that will be even steeper if the government and labor unions continue to resist productivity-enhancing automation and free trade.

Politicians' go-to answers are not the fix. Productivity is likely to fall further if the U.S. government implements policies like universal and generous child tax credits, subsidized child care, federal paid leave or "baby bonuses." These are known for creating disincentives to work without much impact on fertility. They're also expensive. That, in turn, increases the likelihood of future tax hikes. The result will be slower economic growth and worsening opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

And forget about boosting education to produce more highly skilled workers in industries such as tech and health care if that means pouring more money into the same public schools that are failing today's children. Innovation will also be lessened if government officials continue to punish the necessary investments with higher taxes on capital and more stringent regulations that mean fewer factories, machines or housing.