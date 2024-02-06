A shocking assault on the Supreme Court

Despite what you might have learned in high school civics, the Supreme Court really only has one role in our system of government -- to uphold Roe v. Wade.

That's the animating sentiment behind the furor over the leak of a Supreme Court opinion drafted for a majority by Justice Samuel Alito overturning the abortion decision.

Left-wing commentators have hailed the shocking leak of the opinion and said that the Court deserves to be burned down and even ended altogether for the offense of finding no constitutional warrant for one of the court's most controversial and consequential decisions of the last half-century.

The leak, assuming it came from someone on the left of the court (which seems most likely), is a brazen breach of the Court's rules in an attempt to sabotage its deliberations.

The Court has been one of the few institutions in our national life that has managed to maintain a measure of self-respect and integrity. Its oral arguments aren't televised, which always tempts people to play to the cameras. The arguments are invariably civil and substantive, even if intense -- in contrast to what is heard on cable news, social media, or on the floor of Congress. The Court has honored confidentiality as it considers a case and justices write and share their opinions among one another.

The leaker, whether a justice, a clerk or a staffer, clearly intended to engender a huge reaction to try to intimidate a member of the majority into changing his or her mind.

This is how hardball politics works in Congress or in the executive branch, where strategic leaks are the norm and very often no one trusts nobody. It's completely inimical to the spirit of the Supreme Court, which is supposed to decide its cases as a strict matter of law free of political influence.