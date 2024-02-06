A revolution in care

Alan Nichols was "basically put to death" in a Toronto hospital, his brother Gary told the Associated Press. Nichols was 61 years old, with a history of depression. When he was hospitalized and put on suicide watch, he asked his brother to "bust him out" as soon as possible.

According to the AP story, "His application for euthanasia listed just one health condition as the reason for his request to die: hearing loss."

In the report, the director of the Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship at the University of British Columbia -- no right-wing think tank -- was quoted saying that Canada's current euthanasia law is "probably the biggest existential threat to disabled people since the Nazis' program in Germany in the 1930s."

If you have a disability under Canadian law, you can choose death. There have been news reports in recent months of Canadians who aren't getting adequate health care or housing help instead seeking assisted suicide.

In a 2019 New Atlantis article titled "First, Take No Stand," Aaron Kheriaty, a psychiatrist and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, argued that medicine has paved the way to the current legalization of assisted suicide, as medical associations would often take "disingenuous" neutral positions when faced with state or national legislation. California and Canada are both examples. "The story is a growing scandal to the profession of medicine," wrote Kheriaty. "But it is not too late to undo."

"A neutral position," he argues, "is not truly possible on the legal question about whether assisted suicide should be permitted. To say that some doctors can perform it if they wish while others may choose to abstain is to take a position in favor of permitting the practice."