All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJanuary 23, 2024

A review of the City of Cape's accomplishments from 2023

I've asked our City of Cape Girardeau department directors and chiefs to share some highlights in their respective departments from 2023 for the community. I received information on a wide variety of services and work conducted by our city administration, employees and contracted partners in 2023, and what follows here is an abbreviated list:...

Stacy Kinder avatar
Stacy Kinder
story image illustation

I've asked our City of Cape Girardeau department directors and chiefs to share some highlights in their respective departments from 2023 for the community. I received information on a wide variety of services and work conducted by our city administration, employees and contracted partners in 2023, and what follows here is an abbreviated list:

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

  • 380,000 gallons of fuel sold, with an additional $190,000 in military fuel sold.
  • More than 39,000 airport operations took place.
  • Four flights schools operating: Cape Air Charter, Cape Copters, Skybound and the Southeast Missouri State University Professional Pilot Program.
  • New terminal and T-hangar construction began.
  • $350,000 Missouri Department of Transportation grant was secured for parking lot expansion.
  • The airport hosted the U.S. Army Golden Knights.
  • Taxiway B and A2 reconstruction completed, design work began on taxiways E, D and F.

Community Development Engineering Division

  • Reconstruction of North West End Blvd. from Rose to Bertling Streets completed.
  • Lexington Avenue under contract for reconstruction.
  • Sprigg Street from Highway 74 to Southern Expressway is in design and ready for bidding.
  • Reconstruction of Sprigg Street between William Street and Broadway completed.
  • College Street improvements completed.
  • Design for improvements of the Maria Louise Lane, Kiwanis Drive and Broadview Street intersection is completed.
  • Design and implementation for the Broadway Street Corridor Traffic Signal Optimization & Safety Study was completed.
  • Flooding mitigation projects in the Perry Avenue and Broadway area completed.

Inspections Division

  • Nuisance was moved from City Hall back to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
  • A third plan reviewer was hired, significantly decreasing commercial plan review time.
  • Twenty new properties were added to the condemnation list.
  • Four condemned properties were torn down, with three more scheduled by late January.
  • The inspections team contributed to numerous large commercial projects, including the mall redevelopment project, three new hotels, the Thorngate factory demolition, and the design of Southside Village

Parks and Recreation

  • Central Municipal Pool renovations began to include installation of a permanent structure, renovation of the pool basin, new mechanical systems and an updated bathhouse.
  • Jefferson Park and the Jefferson Aquatic Center were completed -- both are cooperative efforts between the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and open to the public and available for special events.
  • In Capaha Park, massive renovations and upgrades took place.
  • Evening Optimist Tot Lot renovations were completed.
  • Capaha Park Pond was drained and dredged, and new fishing piers, boardwalks, lighting and accessibility were added.
  • The Rose Garden, now called the Capaha Park Garden, was renovated with better accessibility, sidewalks, planting beds, a new fountain, benches and parking lot improvements.
  • Cherry Hill renovations were completed, with a new shelter, playground, lighting, sidewalks and restroom facility.
  • A Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant of $480,680 was secured for renovation of the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail from Bloomfield Road to Shawnee Park.
  • The exterior of the Osage Centre was power washed and painted and select windows and doors were resealed or replaced.
  • The softball/baseball fields at Shawnee Park Sports Complex were leveled, re-graded and updated with new sod in select areas, infield soil and irrigation system repairs.
  • New LED lights were installed at the Arena Park Pickleball/Tennis Courts.
  • The Jaycee Municipal Golf Course Shelter was renovated and expanded.
  • A new partnership with Cape Public Schools was created to increase participation in youth sports through the Intramural Sports Program, which creates elementary school teams in city youth sports leagues

Fire Department

  • 5,808 calls for service occurred.
  • 607 citizen assists and 2,370 medical assists.
  • 410 commercial fire alarms.
  • 38 gas leaks.
  • 219 local motor vehicle accident extrictions/injury incidents.
  • 26 natural cover fires, 12 residential fires and 41 vehicle fires.
  • 10 Mississippi River responses.
  • Our Cape Fire Department further developed the region's only Dive Team.
  • In 2022, new members were recruited and Cape Fire Department hosted basic training.
  • In 2023, further training of more than 1,000 man hours was administered.
  • The assistant emergency management director (EMD) spent more than 200 man hours revitalizing the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), adding new equipment and monitoring technology.
  • Cape Fire Department designed and facilitated purchase of a new Marine three patrol boat to handle Mississippi River emergencies.
  • An in-house Emergency Medical Technician program was developed to better enable Cape Fire Department firefighters to obtain EMT certification.

Police Department

  • 46,861 calls for service occurred -- 6,349 reports generated.
  • More than 225 felony arrests made, and 104 guns removed in criminal activity.
  • Began Crisis Response Co-Responder Unit (CRU), in conjunction with Community Counseling Center -- CRU is composed of a law enforcement officer, psychologist and social worker working together in response to individuals in mental health crisis.
  • CRU handled more than 700 calls January through November in 2023.
  • Average time spent by police officers on the scene in these incidents decreased from 60 minutes to 10-15 minutes on average.
  • CRU program saved the community more than $2.8 million in jail and emergency room diversions.
  • Began the Citizen Police Academy, a nine-week behind-the-scenes course on various aspects of work within the department and in real-life scenarios.
  • Flock Safety automatic license plate readers were deployed and have proven instrumental in the apprehension of numerous felons and the recovery of stolen guns.
  • ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology was expanded to cover more area.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public Works

Wastewater Treatment Plant

  • Produced 777 tons of fertilizer as part of the city's biosolids program.
  • Treated 2 billion gallons of wastewater, averaging 5.4 million gallons every day.
  • Designed the Influent Pump Station Mechanical Screen project

Sewer line maintenance

  • Inspected 1,319 manholes, and repaired 7 sanitary sewer mains.
  • Responded to 120 sewer calls/complaints.

Water Treatment Plant

and distribution

  • Produced 2.2 billion gallons of potable water.
  • Rebuilt two raw water well motors and two lime slurry pump motors.
  • Worked with multiple engineering firms to design water plant projects for future needs.

Streets Division

  • Picked up 1,898 tons of leaves (730 loads) using 2,192 man hours.
  • Plowed 8,806 miles of streets using 1,026 man hours for two snow events.
  • Picked up 209 tons of limbs, spent 1,057 man hours on storm damage, and 762 man hours on tree removal.
  • Swept 9,029 miles of streets, and spent 2,785 man hours patching potholes.
  • Used 2,171 man hours for mowing, brush clearing, and trimming/grading alleys.

Solid Waste Division

  • Picked up 7,693 tons of solid waste and 1,869 tons of recycling.
  • Performed 2,380 special Wednesday pickups.
  • Processed 45,744 tons of solid waste at the Transfer Station.

Stormwater Division

  • Managed the Inflow & Infiltration Cured-in-Place-Pipe project and manhole rehab project.
  • Repaired 39 stormwater intakes and lids.
  • Completed the Sherwood/Hood/Brookwood Drainage project, and the trench drain project on the Bloomfield walking trail.

In addition to showing extensive activity, this list illustrates the needed resources in hard working staff, facilities and equipment, and finances needed to operate the City of Cape in a way our citizens need and expect. Please go to the city website to see much more detail on specific ongoing projects, and to find past annual budget and audit information.

Stacy Kinder is mayor of Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 9
De Rugy: Election night's least surprising result is a bipar...
OpinionNov. 9
Hanson: Harris was always doomed
OpinionNov. 9
Prayer 11-9-24
OpinionNov. 8
Our Opinion: SEED Symposium offers full day of economic info...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: How the media covered the presidential race and why Harris lost to Trump
OpinionNov. 8
Speak Out: How the media covered the presidential race and why Harris lost to Trump
Lyons: A lion among us
OpinionNov. 8
Lyons: A lion among us
Prayer 11-8-24
OpinionNov. 8
Prayer 11-8-24
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and what it means for America's future
OpinionNov. 7
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and what it means for America's future
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
OpinionNov. 7
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
Prayer 11-7-24
OpinionNov. 7
Prayer 11-7-24
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
OpinionNov. 7
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy