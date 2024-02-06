A review of the City of Cape's accomplishments from 2023

I've asked our City of Cape Girardeau department directors and chiefs to share some highlights in their respective departments from 2023 for the community. I received information on a wide variety of services and work conducted by our city administration, employees and contracted partners in 2023, and what follows here is an abbreviated list:

Taxiway B and A2 reconstruction completed, design work began on taxiways E, D and F.

The airport hosted the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

$350,000 Missouri Department of Transportation grant was secured for parking lot expansion.

Four flights schools operating: Cape Air Charter, Cape Copters, Skybound and the Southeast Missouri State University Professional Pilot Program.

More than 39,000 airport operations took place.

380,000 gallons of fuel sold, with an additional $190,000 in military fuel sold.

Flooding mitigation projects in the Perry Avenue and Broadway area completed.

Design and implementation for the Broadway Street Corridor Traffic Signal Optimization & Safety Study was completed.

Design for improvements of the Maria Louise Lane, Kiwanis Drive and Broadview Street intersection is completed.

Reconstruction of Sprigg Street between William Street and Broadway completed.

Sprigg Street from Highway 74 to Southern Expressway is in design and ready for bidding.

Reconstruction of North West End Blvd. from Rose to Bertling Streets completed.

The inspections team contributed to numerous large commercial projects, including the mall redevelopment project, three new hotels, the Thorngate factory demolition, and the design of Southside Village

Four condemned properties were torn down, with three more scheduled by late January.

Twenty new properties were added to the condemnation list.

Nuisance was moved from City Hall back to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Central Municipal Pool renovations began to include installation of a permanent structure, renovation of the pool basin, new mechanical systems and an updated bathhouse.

Jefferson Park and the Jefferson Aquatic Center were completed -- both are cooperative efforts between the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and open to the public and available for special events.

In Capaha Park, massive renovations and upgrades took place.

Evening Optimist Tot Lot renovations were completed.

Capaha Park Pond was drained and dredged, and new fishing piers, boardwalks, lighting and accessibility were added.

The Rose Garden, now called the Capaha Park Garden, was renovated with better accessibility, sidewalks, planting beds, a new fountain, benches and parking lot improvements.

Cherry Hill renovations were completed, with a new shelter, playground, lighting, sidewalks and restroom facility.

A Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant of $480,680 was secured for renovation of the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail from Bloomfield Road to Shawnee Park.

The exterior of the Osage Centre was power washed and painted and select windows and doors were resealed or replaced.

The softball/baseball fields at Shawnee Park Sports Complex were leveled, re-graded and updated with new sod in select areas, infield soil and irrigation system repairs.

New LED lights were installed at the Arena Park Pickleball/Tennis Courts.

The Jaycee Municipal Golf Course Shelter was renovated and expanded.