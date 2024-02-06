A resolution for the Biden administration

The new year often feels like an opportunity to correct past mistakes — for example, improving one's diet or quitting smoking. This explains why 25% of Americans, and 40% of those younger than 30, make New Year's resolutions. Based on the latest poll from The Economist and YouGov, the Biden administration should adopt a New Year's resolution, too. In particular, it should reconsider its domestic policy agenda. Americans aren't buying it.

YouGov is an influential international research data and analytics group headquartered in London. Pollsters asked 1,500 American adults about the state of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and more. Their findings show that people aren't particularly happy right now.

When asked whether the country is headed in the right direction, only 23% of respondents said "yes," while 62% think we're on the wrong track. Black Americans seem more content than most, with 38% answering "yes," as opposed to only 22% of Hispanics. There is also a small gender disparity in these opinions: 33% of white male college grads believe the country is heading in the right direction, while only 22% of white female college grads have the same optimistic view. Meanwhile, only 17% of white, non-college grads of all genders are happy with the country's current direction.

Not surprisingly, 91% of Trump voters believe the country is now heading in the wrong direction. Biden voters are more divided — 40% believe the country is heading in the right direction, 39% believe we are heading in the wrong direction and 22% aren't sure what they think.

Either way, this isn't great news for the administration heading into this year's midterm election, especially because only 22% of Americans believe that the current state of the economy is "good" or "excellent." Forty percent believe it to be "poor."

This is a big deal, as 96% of Biden voters think the economy and jobs are "very important" and "somewhat important" issues. They also rate this issue third in terms of importance after climate change and health care. The poll shows that inflation is another concern, including among many Biden voters, which is understandable with rates reaching levels unseen since 1982.