A reminder that branches of gov't aren't 'coequal'

The House impeachment managers state in their brief: "Our constitutional system simply cannot function if the President, acting to extend his own grasp on power against the expressed will of the people, prompts an armed attack against a coequal branch that prevents it from performing its core constitutional responsibilities."

I agree entirely, except for one thing -- the word "coequal."

Listen to representatives and senators, Democrats and Republicans, talk about impeachment or other issues that touch on the relationship between the three branches of government, and you'll hear the word "coequal" over and over again. In 2019, when Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as speaker of the House for the second time, she proclaimed Congress "coequal to the presidency and judiciary."

Richard Nixon must be having a good laugh.

Until Watergate, the notion that the three branches of government were coequal was considered far-fetched. This coequal doctrine was largely an effort by the Nixon administration to keep congressional investigators at bay.

What does coequal mean? Well, equal means being the same in status. One hundred pennies equals one dollar. Coequal means having equivalent standing. A quarterback and kicker are equally on the same team, but they are not coequal in their power, pay or responsibilities. At least that's what the Founding Fathers meant by coequal. Dictionaries have since muddied the waters.

The founders never imagined that the legislative, executive and judicial branches were coequals. Their intent, made plain in the structure of the Constitution, was for Congress to be supreme. That's why Article 1 is about Congress -- literally the first branch -- and its powers.

Indeed, if you search through the Federalist Papers, the word coequal appears only eight times. Not once does it say that the three branches of the federal government are coequal. They reserved that term to describe the standing of the federal government to the states or the relationship between the House and Senate.

Think about what the founders were most passionate about. "Taxation without representation" probably tops the list. Well, only Congress can tax. Indeed, all tax bills are supposed to start in the House, because the House is elected by the people. (Senators were originally elected by the states.) Congress is also the only branch of government with "the power of the purse." It alone (at least according to the Constitution) can declare war. Also, in case you forgot, it writes the laws.