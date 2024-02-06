A registered nurse's guide to COVID-19

It's coming. The end of this awful pandemic is coming because this too shall pass. But we've got an ugly fight ahead of us in our area. I'm a nurse, and I'm proud to say we're up for it. But we need your help. In one week's time the number of cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties has more than tripled. I work in long-term care, and I can tell you it's here. This is what we need from you:
I said it's coming and it is -- it's already here. But you know what else is coming? Spring, true blue skies and bright flowers. And I believe, truly, that this pandemic is giving us a chance to rethink our world. What's coming after all this hell? Children who will grow up to be amazing and compassionate leaders, new reforms on conversation, a new respect for those considered essential to keep life moving, and a new appreciation for our families and our communities.
I'm a nurse. I haven't slept much lately. I've cried buckets of tears that you'll never see. I've kept that smile and dug deep for the courage. We're in for an ugly fight. Please help us however you can.
God Bless and stay safe.
Wendy Boren is a registered nurse who resides in Tamms, Illinois.
