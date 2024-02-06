A real example at Christmas

In 2015, I was sitting next to Anderson's colleague and our mutual friend Andrew Walther at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, not far from Pope Francis. The pope said: "The word 'mercy' is composed of two words: misery and heart. The heart indicates the capacity to love; mercy is that love which embraces the misery of the human person."

At that Mass, Walther decided to devote his efforts to working with those persecuted for their faith. I don't know if it was the pope's words that directly inspired him, but whatever it was, it worked. On his deathbed, just before being put on a ventilator for complications from leukemia, he was discussing edits to a video on the plight of Christians in Nigeria.

Because Walther got to know the faith and courage of real people around the world, he couldn't help but have courage, too. This is what Anderson talked about in his remarks: If you help the persecuted and walk with them, their example will help you, as well.

Christmas is a time of nostalgia for men and women who have fallen away from religious practice, perhaps because of experiencing or reading too many stories of Christians behaving badly. They don't make the headlines as often, but there are Christians in the world today choosing to show the love of Christ for their persecutors. In Iraq, Christians have been there since the earliest days of the faith. They belong there and they are needed there.

Andrew Walther became more sensitive to the pain and confusion that evil can inflict, and also more determined to help persecuted Christians stay where they believe God has them for a purpose. This Christmas, consider that the season is about more than Santa and trees; it's about a God who leads us to depths of mercy that are not possible without Him. May we all learn something from this mercy, and may the world be better for it.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.