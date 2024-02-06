A presidential visit is something to celebrate

I was not quite 3 years old when President Ronald Reagan, one of my favorite Presidents in American history, visited Cape Girardeau on Sept. 14, 1988.

I don't remember specifics, but I've heard the stories from my parents about sitting along the motorcade route waiting for Reagan to arrive. We waved to the President, I'm told, as he made his way to the Show Me Center to campaign for then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. Thanks to the Internet, I have the opportunity to listen to the speech that featured Reagan's talent for communicating his message with intellect, charm and wit.

On Monday there will be another opportunity for area residents to see a sitting president when President Donald J. Trump will be at the Show Me Center to campaign for Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

It's a big deal to host the President and only the fourth time for Cape Girardeau. (Presidential visits to our city include Bill Clinton in 1996, Reagan in 1988 and William Howard Taft in 1909.) Those who attend Monday will remember where they were on this day years from now.

I believe limited government is good government. That America offers everyone an opportunity. Not that it guarantees success, but Americans have an opportunity to thrive if we work hard and make good decisions.