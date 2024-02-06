All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 3, 2018

A presidential visit is something to celebrate

I was not quite 3 years old when President Ronald Reagan, one of my favorite Presidents in American history, visited Cape Girardeau on Sept. 14, 1988. I don't remember specifics, but I've heard the stories from my parents about sitting along the motorcade route waiting for Reagan to arrive. ...

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage after speaking to supporters Saturday during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois.
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage after speaking to supporters Saturday during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

I was not quite 3 years old when President Ronald Reagan, one of my favorite Presidents in American history, visited Cape Girardeau on Sept. 14, 1988.

I don't remember specifics, but I've heard the stories from my parents about sitting along the motorcade route waiting for Reagan to arrive. We waved to the President, I'm told, as he made his way to the Show Me Center to campaign for then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. Thanks to the Internet, I have the opportunity to listen to the speech that featured Reagan's talent for communicating his message with intellect, charm and wit.

On Monday there will be another opportunity for area residents to see a sitting president when President Donald J. Trump will be at the Show Me Center to campaign for Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

It's a big deal to host the President and only the fourth time for Cape Girardeau. (Presidential visits to our city include Bill Clinton in 1996, Reagan in 1988 and William Howard Taft in 1909.) Those who attend Monday will remember where they were on this day years from now.

I believe limited government is good government. That America offers everyone an opportunity. Not that it guarantees success, but Americans have an opportunity to thrive if we work hard and make good decisions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Opportunity increases when government decreases. On that point, I would argue that President Trump has done more in two years than most other presidents, Republican or Democrat. Here are a few examples:

  • Job creation. Government does not create jobs, but it does create a better environment for job creation through the private sector. Since the president was elected, there have been nearly 4 million jobs created, including a rejuvenated manufacturing sector that former President Barrack Obama said was history. Unemployment is now at 3.7 percent, the lowest it's been in five decades. The Associated Press reported on Friday that the U.S. added 250,000 new jobs last month. The AP also reported consumer confidence is the highest it's been in 18 years.
  • Judicial appointments. President Trump has kept his promise to appoint originalist judges to the courts. Justices Niel Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were solid Supreme Court selections. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith met with the Southeast Missourian editorial board Friday morning and said this President has appointed one in six circuit court judges. His influence on our judicial system is something that will leave a legacy for years to come.
  • Tax cuts. The President signed a historic across-the-board tax cut, allowing individuals to keep more of their own money. Businesses, including small businesses that are the engine of our economy also received a tax cut. This has encouraged many to reinvest these dollars in their companies and employees.
  • Energy. After years of stalling by the Obama administration, this President opened ANWR and approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. This is important for energy production and jobs.
  • Regulations. While tax cuts are important, the Trump administration's effort to reduce regulations could have even more benefit to our economy. Thanks to this free-market approach, we're seeing growth some didn't think was possible. Economic growth during the last quarter was 4.2 percent. Smith also said the President's work to reduce burdensome regulations has been one of his significant accomplishments.
  • Trade. The President's trade policies have been the source of much debate. And the challenge is not yet solved. But President Trump is using tariffs as leverage to put together better trade deals. Maybe the biggest accomplishment on trade is a replacement to NAFTA, now called USMCA. Given time, it's likely the U.S. will see continued improvement through bilateral trade agreements putting America's interests first.
  • Other wins include moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, withdrawing America from the Paris Climate Accord and withdrawing from the Iran Deal. The list of accomplishments could go on.

President Trump has a lot riding on this election. His name is not on the ballot, but his policies are represented through the House and Senate candidates.

Regardless of the election outcome, it will be fun to host 45 on Monday in Cape Girardeau.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass i...
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Prayer 11-30-24
OpinionNov. 30
Losing trust in leaders

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts
OpinionNov. 28
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy