All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMay 25, 2021

A podcast, missed opportunity and tribute to Rush Limbaugh

There's a new podcast available through iHeart Radio hosted by James Golden, otherwise known as "Bo Snerdley" from the Rush Limbaugh Show. "Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone" is a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkable life and career of the conservative talker from Cape Girardeau. ...

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
story image illustation

There's a new podcast available through iHeart Radio hosted by James Golden, otherwise known as "Bo Snerdley" from the Rush Limbaugh Show.

"Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone" is a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkable life and career of the conservative talker from Cape Girardeau. After a somber first episode recapping Limbaugh's battle with advanced lung cancer, episode No. 2 was more upbeat and provided a unique perspective from not only Golden but two other longtime Limbaugh staffers.

Maybe most informative was the story of how Limbaugh adapted to the loss of his hearing. Dawn, a court reporter by trade, was asked to come in for the day to work on a project for Limbaugh. Though well versed in the law, she had never heard of the radio show host but agreed to come in for what she thought was a one-day project.

At that time, Limbaugh's hearing loss had not been disclosed. After Dawn signed a confidentiality agreement, a necessary step since Limbaugh's hearing loss had not yet been revealed, the bosses at the show asked her to transcribe a conversation between one other person and Limbaugh. After a 30-minute back-and-forth, they finished and asked her to come back again the next day. Before she left, Limbaugh, with tears in his eyes, handed her a handwritten note that read: "I can't thank you enough. I know I can do this now," she recalled.

Limbaugh would eventually get cochlear implants to help him regain some of his hearing loss, but Dawn and the team would play an important role in helping the radio giant adapt to a new way of show delivery.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

In Missouri, there were several efforts this session to recognize Jan. 12 as Rush Limbaugh Day in the Show Me State. The date is Limbaugh's birthday. One version eventually passed the House, but it was removed when the legislation got to the Senate. That's unfortunate. Even those who disagreed with Limbaugh's politics can respect his immense success, having brought AM radio back and creating a new platform for conservative political thought.

The lack of a formal day doesn't diminish Limbaugh's accomplishments, which were many. The Media Research Center published a newsletter looking back at Limbaugh's career. Maybe most impressive was the compiled list of awards and career milestones, of which they note is only a partial listing. Here is the list as published by MRC:

  • Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump (2020)
  • Five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for "Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting"
  • Children's Choice Author of the Year, Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims (2014)
  • Author of The Limbaugh Letter, the most widely read political newsletter in the country
  • Author of #1 New York Times bestselling Adventures of Rush Revere Series, including Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, The First Patriots, The American Revolution, The Star-Spangled Banner, and The Presidency
  • Author of two No. 1 New York Times best-selling books, The Way Things Ought to Be and See, I Told You So, which have sold nearly 10 million copies. Additionally, See, I Told You So set an American publishing record
  • Inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago in 1993
  • Inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998
  • Inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City on May 14, 2012
  • Hosted Rush Limbaugh -- The Television Show in New York from 1992 through 1996
  • Received a personal letter from President Ronald Reagan thanking him and naming him the "Number One voice for conservatism in our Country"
  • Invited to stay in the Lincoln Bedroom in the White House by President George H.W. Bush
  • Honorary Member of the Republican Freshman Class of 1995 House of Representatives
  • Barbara Walters' "10 Most Fascinating People" (2008)
  • Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World" (2009)
  • Forbes magazine's "50 Most Powerful Celebrities in the United States," numerous years (No. 19 in 2010)
  • Awarded the "William F. Buckley, Jr. Award for Media Excellence" by the Media Research Center (2007)
  • Received CPAC's "Defender of the Constitution Award" (2009)
  • Named the Human Events "Man of the Year" (2007)
  • The Giving Back Fund's "10 Most Generous Celebrities" for contributions to charities and individuals, such as the Marine Corps -- Law Enforcement Foundation
  • Hosted an annual radio Cure-a-thon to benefit research done by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) -- raising more than $47 million to date
  • Miss America Pageant Judge (2010)
  • Guest Television appearances include Nightline with Ted Koppel, CrossFire, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today show, The Phil Donahue Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show, This Week with David Brinkley, Meet the Press with Tim Russert, and The Drew Carey Show. Starred as himself in the popular network sitcoms Family Guy and Hearts Afire
  • Profile on CBS's 60 Minutes, ABC's 20/20 and in numerous publications including U.S. News and World Report, Newsweek, National Review, Time magazine, The New York Times Magazine and USA Weekend

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his tale...
OpinionNov. 5
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, ...
OpinionNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shap...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
OpinionNov. 5
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
OpinionNov. 4
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
Prayer 11-4-24
OpinionNov. 4
Prayer 11-4-24
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
OpinionNov. 2
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy