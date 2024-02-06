A podcast, missed opportunity and tribute to Rush Limbaugh

There's a new podcast available through iHeart Radio hosted by James Golden, otherwise known as "Bo Snerdley" from the Rush Limbaugh Show.
"Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone" is a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkable life and career of the conservative talker from Cape Girardeau. After a somber first episode recapping Limbaugh's battle with advanced lung cancer, episode No. 2 was more upbeat and provided a unique perspective from not only Golden but two other longtime Limbaugh staffers.
Maybe most informative was the story of how Limbaugh adapted to the loss of his hearing. Dawn, a court reporter by trade, was asked to come in for the day to work on a project for Limbaugh. Though well versed in the law, she had never heard of the radio show host but agreed to come in for what she thought was a one-day project.
At that time, Limbaugh's hearing loss had not been disclosed. After Dawn signed a confidentiality agreement, a necessary step since Limbaugh's hearing loss had not yet been revealed, the bosses at the show asked her to transcribe a conversation between one other person and Limbaugh. After a 30-minute back-and-forth, they finished and asked her to come back again the next day. Before she left, Limbaugh, with tears in his eyes, handed her a handwritten note that read: "I can't thank you enough. I know I can do this now," she recalled.
Limbaugh would eventually get cochlear implants to help him regain some of his hearing loss, but Dawn and the team would play an important role in helping the radio giant adapt to a new way of show delivery.
In Missouri, there were several efforts this session to recognize Jan. 12 as Rush Limbaugh Day in the Show Me State. The date is Limbaugh's birthday. One version eventually passed the House, but it was removed when the legislation got to the Senate. That's unfortunate. Even those who disagreed with Limbaugh's politics can respect his immense success, having brought AM radio back and creating a new platform for conservative political thought.
The lack of a formal day doesn't diminish Limbaugh's accomplishments, which were many. The Media Research Center published a newsletter looking back at Limbaugh's career. Maybe most impressive was the compiled list of awards and career milestones, of which they note is only a partial listing. Here is the list as published by MRC:
