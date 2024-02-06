A pet, not an experiment

Today, I'm advocating for animals because they cannot advocate for themselves -- and I love them enough to do it for them.

Owning a pet is a selfless act because, let's face it, pet ownership is not just a joy; it's a responsibility. Most people understand that. What they may not understand is that not owning a pet is often a selfless act also.

Animals are cute and cuddly and great companions. They add to our lives in ways that can't be measured. They're there when no one else is. They make us laugh. They protect us. They provide stories to tell. What pet owner has not posted a plethora of pictures on social media of their beloved fur babies doing the various share-worthy things they do?

Take me, for example: My Trooper and Kohl are well-known online. People love them more than they love me. They're like felines with fan clubs!

Animals, like babies and some elderly, cannot tell you outright how they feel, what they need, that they're afraid. They rely on humans to do what's right and treat them well -- and so we must. Sometimes doing the right thing is the selflessness I mentioned -- not being a pet owner.

Because I love animals so much, it always breaks my heart when someone's pet is sick or missing or has died. I'd almost rather not know because my heart can't take it. I hurt for the human and hurt for the animal. I also hurt when animals are moved from one home to another -- and certainly when they're moved to a shelter.

When they come into a home, there should be a commitment: This a permanent situation. It's not called a "forever home" for nothing. I'm often gripped with the sadness pets must feel when they've lived with a family and then, all of a sudden, those people are gone. The animal is in a strange place, confused. They may eventually adjust, but it breaks my heart just to think about the meantime. You've seen the faces -- the fear, the uncertainty. And some go through it time and time again because people aren't thinking ahead. It's not fair. I just want to scream, "If you're not in it for good, this isn't for you! Look before you leap, please." Yes, there are extenuating circumstances that require people to give up their pets; we all know that, but these should be last resort. These should be extremely rare. This should not be a Plan B idea people start out with.

With much love for both people and pets, I beg folks to consider what I'm saying.