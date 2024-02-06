A party in search of 'opportunity'?

With an incendiary President capable of mass alienation and mid-term election history on their side, the Democrats should be poised for the upcoming November election showdown.

Instead, the Democrats find themselves in search of a message.

Still stinging from their massive defeat in 2016, a vocal and energized wing of the Democratic party believes the road to success lies in socialism.

Their platform includes a guaranteed universal income for all, free college education for all, universal healthcare and the abolishment of ICE.

But within the Democratic party are a strong majority of moderates who feel rightfully that this hard-left approach is a losing combination come November.

Many of those moderates gathered in Ohio this weekend to plot a path forward.

They have rebranded themselves no longer moderates but rather "opportunity" Democrats.

These Democrats acknowledge that the energy lies currently with the socialist wing of their party and they risk being "drowned out" if they remain silent.

In a message I find unbelievable, the "opportunity" Democrats confirmed they favor capitalism, as if that confirmation is somehow remarkable.

One moderate Iowa Democratic congressman summed up the dilemma of his party when he said, "A small but vocal subgroup that is unhinged from evidence will be wrong in the long run, regardless of how loud they are."