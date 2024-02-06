A note to readers about cartoons

On Sunday, a political cartoon by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Michael Ramirez was printed. Many people didn't understand the context of the cartoon, which alluded to pro-looting words spoken by a Black Lives Matter organizer after recent riots in Chicago. Several thought it was an attack on Martin Luther King, Jr.

As broadcast by National Public Radio, here is what the BLM Chicago organizer said: "My people are struggling. People in this city are struggling through a pandemic. So I don't care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's or a Nike because that makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes. That makes sure that that person can make some kind of money because this city obviously doesn't care about them. Not only that, that's reparations."

The shock of the cartoon was that it depicted Martin Luther King, Jr., instead of dreaming about his children living in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, saying the following: "I have a dream that my four children will one day loot stores in Chicago and call it reparations." The cartoon pointedly surfaces the question whether looting and violence are in the spirit of MLK's legacy.

Some people believe very strongly that this cartoon was racist (and that drawing attention to the BLM organizer and looting in Chicago is racist, too). For some, it is as honest as they feel it in their hearts; for others because calling something "racist" is a way to shut down a discussion. Others have responded saying that MLK talked about riots being the voice of the unheard, and as such, would not criticize such tactics -- even if he himself would not engage in them. Others expressed disappointment that, given the centuries of oppression of Blacks in America, any distraction to the current movement is a failure in social justice. Still others argued that local BLM protests are full of good people, and that a focus on inflammatory comments by organizers elsewhere is not fair to the peaceful protestors here -- disregarding or unaware of the coverage the newspaper has done on local events. Most just sent swears and threats, including to personal phone lines.

Almost any day, there is a cartoon where someone can find offense. Indeed, part of this current era appears to be finding offense in others, and cartoonists particularly like to focus on hypocrisy. Opinion Page management expects that we will continue to get complaints in the future -- as the newspaper continues to share cartoons from across the political spectrum.