A note to readers about cartoons

Because of a political cartoon in the Sunday, Aug. 16, newspaper, the Southeast Missourian has been the recipient of a wave of social media messages, emails and threats. Today, two guest letters criticize the cartoon.
Most of those who have contacted the newspaper appear to have done so because of content shared with them on social media.
Here is the background. Ever since the coronavirus emerged, the Southeast Missourian editorial pages have been publishing a broader range of political cartoons, from 6 to 13 different images each print edition. The newspaper editorial section is not endorsing the opinions. It is showing a range of what is being discussed nationally, and, as much as possible, seeking to provoke thought (and not merely ideological confirmation). That second goal is elusive, especially given the nature of cartoon commentary. As a result, the newspaper has received sporadic criticism from all directions. But overall the reaction to the greater diversity of political cartoons has been positive. In an April 2020 survey of 1,501 subscribers, 72% of those who'd seen the expanded cartoons indicated they "enjoyed" them.
As part of the process in selecting cartoons from dozens each day, the most vicious cartoons are eliminated by the Opinion Page management (which is separate from News management). The Opinion Page management also gives higher priority to non-ideological content -- preferring life and benign cultural cartoons -- because it aligns with its ethos. But many pointed cartoons do end up running, reflecting the issues of the day, which, when partisan, are usually balanced between viewpoints.
On Sunday, a political cartoon by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Michael Ramirez was printed. Many people didn't understand the context of the cartoon, which alluded to pro-looting words spoken by a Black Lives Matter organizer after recent riots in Chicago. Several thought it was an attack on Martin Luther King, Jr.
As broadcast by National Public Radio, here is what the BLM Chicago organizer said: "My people are struggling. People in this city are struggling through a pandemic. So I don't care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's or a Nike because that makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes. That makes sure that that person can make some kind of money because this city obviously doesn't care about them. Not only that, that's reparations."
The shock of the cartoon was that it depicted Martin Luther King, Jr., instead of dreaming about his children living in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, saying the following: "I have a dream that my four children will one day loot stores in Chicago and call it reparations." The cartoon pointedly surfaces the question whether looting and violence are in the spirit of MLK's legacy.
Some people believe very strongly that this cartoon was racist (and that drawing attention to the BLM organizer and looting in Chicago is racist, too). For some, it is as honest as they feel it in their hearts; for others because calling something "racist" is a way to shut down a discussion. Others have responded saying that MLK talked about riots being the voice of the unheard, and as such, would not criticize such tactics -- even if he himself would not engage in them. Others expressed disappointment that, given the centuries of oppression of Blacks in America, any distraction to the current movement is a failure in social justice. Still others argued that local BLM protests are full of good people, and that a focus on inflammatory comments by organizers elsewhere is not fair to the peaceful protestors here -- disregarding or unaware of the coverage the newspaper has done on local events. Most just sent swears and threats, including to personal phone lines.
Almost any day, there is a cartoon where someone can find offense. Indeed, part of this current era appears to be finding offense in others, and cartoonists particularly like to focus on hypocrisy. Opinion Page management expects that we will continue to get complaints in the future -- as the newspaper continues to share cartoons from across the political spectrum.
