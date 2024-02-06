I hate that politics and media are the main venues for discussing abortion.

As you may know, if you've read my column before, ending abortion is a priority for me. As we see headline after headline about abortion — which I'm aware I'm adding to, here — I wish we could focus not only on the resources available to help young mothers, but the help available to women dealing with the repercussions of having an abortion.

Adoption should be considered a noble option. There's a lot of pushback about that, too. Women shouldn't be compelled to have babies to provide for couples struggling with infertility, some say. I agree. If we are raising the possibility of adoption to a woman who is already pregnant, however, we are discussing not ending a life, but providing one, for both the child and the adoptive parents. There is no question that birth mothers are extraordinarily self-sacrificial. They are heroines. To courageously continue a pregnancy and let your child be raised by another mother, in another family, should be honored as the beautiful choice it is. We — everyone in a birth mother's life — should also make sure that is also a choice. It's painful and must not be coerced.

A New Year's prayer of mine is that those of us who disagree on abortion could come together to make sure that women don't feel that abortion is their only choice.

As for the mainstream pro-life movement, our whole point has always been that there are two patients who need to be cared for in a pregnancy, who should be loved and treated as people.