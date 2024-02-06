A new mission

"My cousin has twins. She got pregnant again. Her boyfriend is a gang member. She had an abortion. How can anyone say she should have had the baby?"

This question came after a talk I was giving at a Christian college. The student was opposed to abortion, but was also struggling with the reality of life's complications. Her question should be a challenge to anyone who has ever had a word to say about abortion in a political context.

The Heritage Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The headline speakers at a recent event for the conservative think tank were mostly politicians and members of the media. But I want everyone in the country to hear what Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch had to say. She talked about how the case she brought to the Supreme Court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which resulted in the Court striking down Roe vs. Wade, the decision that had until then ensured a legal right to abortion.

From the moment Fitch gained national attention due to the Supreme Court case, she was consistent and insistent: A country without Roe is a country that can both empower women and promote life. Fitch talked about the tremendous opportunity pro-life citizens have to "match our compassion with laws," to "wrap our love and support around mothers-to-be, young mothers, and children."

Mississippi has been focusing on the development of an "Empowerment Project," which works to make "quality child-care affordable and accessible," enhance workplace flexibility, boost child support and "fix the broken foster-care and adoption systems." Children need to be placed in loving, stable families as soon as possible. Forever. Children of all ages and situations.

And what does empowering women look like? Resources. The kind of work I see people at pregnancy-care centers do every day. Job skills. Education. Help filling out difficult government forms.