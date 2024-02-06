A new GOP future -- beyond President Trump

The Congressional Budget Office now projects that economic recovery in 2021 will be faster than it predicted last July. It projects that the economy will be back to its pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021. This very good news reflects the fact that the economic turndown was not as severe as the CBO had expected, and that the recovery was stronger than expected.

Former President Donald Trump, recently rejected for reelection by American voters, can take full credit for this.

These are the dividends of the strong economy that the Trump administration put in place through well-directed tax cuts and deregulation.

Let's again recall that last September, 55% of Americans told Gallup that they were "better off now" than they were four years ago. This is the highest percentage since Gallup first asked the question in 1984.

Most astounding is that this question was asked in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Yet, most still saw themselves better off than four years earlier.

Across the board, the Trump presidency was transformational and indeed went a long way to "make America great again."

Among many important accomplishments, Trump departed leaving an economy much stronger than the one he inherited, likewise with our court system and the support received by the pro-life movement to end abortion.

It is also essential to note how he remarkably achieved peace accords in the Middle East that no one ever dreamed possible.

That there are peace accords between Israel and a lineup of Arab and Muslim countries -- the most recent announcement coming from Kosovo, a majority-Muslim Balkan nation, which has announced its intent to open an embassy in Jerusalem -- is mind-boggling.

We might say that just as Donald Trump defied convention in getting elected to the presidency, he defied convention in failing to get reelected.

Despite tangible and meaningful achievements, Trump departed with an approval rating of 34% and was the first president in history to not crack a 50% approval rating for the duration of his presidency.