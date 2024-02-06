A nation Dr. King would not recognize

This year, 2024, marks the 60th anniversary of the signing into law of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Soon, we observe the national day set aside to note and honor the leader of the movement that led to that act becoming law: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We must ask how, after 60 years, with vast changes in the world, with developments in technology unimaginable 60 years ago, that we remain obsessed with race. How is it that claims of racism, injustice and unfairness persist like nothing happened?

Indeed, data suggest that Black Americans, on average, still lag behind economically.

The Federal Reserve recently published its Survey of Consumer Finances showing that average Black family income is 43% that of white families. In 1989, it was 42%.

Average Black household net worth now is 15.6% that of white households. In 1989, it was 17.8%.

The deterioration of traditional religious values in the country has taken a toll on all American families. But proportionally more on Black families.

Per the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, in 2022, 43% of Black children lived in a two-parent home — down 26.5% from 1970. Among white children, 75.6% lived in a two-parent home, down 15.5% from 1970.

America today is a far different country than the one where King led the Civil Rights Movement.

The language that King used to lead and animate his movement was the language of the Bible. He spoke as a pastor.

But in 1965, according to Gallup, 70% of Americans said religion is "very important" in their life.

In 2023, 45% of Americans say religion is "very important" in their life.

In the last speech of his life in 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, King spoke about "injustice," that "we are God's children."