A mother's tale of hardship and triumph

Have you ever been on a roller coaster and felt like your stomach was falling out of your body? That's the closest Gina can get to describing what it was like to see her unborn son, Jeremiah, on a sonogram for the first time. She was 17 and living with her grandmother. Jeremiah's father was facing criminal charges because of her age. Deciding not to have an abortion was "scary" -- because it was choosing not to make it all "go away," she says.

Gina gives her testimony in a video for Aid for Women in Chicago, a group that helped her settle down and find stability.

But before she found that stability, there was much hardship and many bad decisions. Gina worked at a strip club and started using drugs. She was living in her car. She "got caught with crystal meth and went to jail" for three and half months. Back on the streets, she went back to heavy drug and alcohol use. Gina describes falling asleep on a bench and waking up somewhere else, without a memory of how she got there.

And then she realized she had serious morning sickness. "I couldn't bring myself to have an abortion, but I didn't know what I was going to do."

She wound up in shelters. She met up with her mother. And her mother gave her the number for Aid for Women. "It was all uphill from that moment," she said. "It was not easy. I did not want to go. I was going have to make some major changes in my life."

Getting with the program and having her second child "gave me the perseverance and stamina and fight within myself to change things, to turn it around," she said.

"I cannot put into words just how much support there was. It was literally everything that I needed," she said of the help provided by Aid for Women.