A Missourian's first-hand observation of Iowa caucus

Tuesday was full of calls by political pundits and by the Twitterverse to eliminate the Iowa caucus system — after the reporting system of results for the nation’s first presidential contest failed Monday night.

CNN said the debacle — no results due to a failed telephone app — meant the venerable caucus system in Iowa is effectively kaput.

We’ll see.

Joe Biden’s campaign was said to be “livid” after unsuccessfully waiting hours to hear the verdict from the state’s nearly 1,700 caucus sites.

I was at a caucus in Keokuk, Iowa Monday with my eldest daughter.

The locale was a timeworn union hall in a city that is quite dark at night since Keokuk seems devoid of illumined streets.

We also went to a caucus there in 2016.

To get to the caucus room, we passed through a bar and pool room.

There was quite a mix of ages present.

Older people, folks in my demographic (60+), were in the majority but it gladdened me to see that younger people were there and engaged.

All were white - which is also characteristic of the state as a whole.

Seeing the political sausage as it is being made, as you do in the homey environment of Iowa, has long fascinated me.

A woman wearing a lime green tee shirt advertising her support for Elizabeth Warren went around the room handing out homemade cookies.

A man supporting Pete Buttigieg later made the rounds with plates of doughnut holes.

There were 72 people in the conference room, but it had all the feel of a cozy den.

After hearing the caterwauling on the radio on the four-hour drive home to Cape County, I can see in retrospect how the train went off the track.

The person who checked me in as an observer at the caucus site at the Keokuk Labor Temple was brand-new and apologized for not having more information for me.

The precinct captain, Deanne Enderle, told me she was new to the job and apologized if she couldn’t answer my questions — and I had a few.

Her precinct secretary also apologized.

When the leadership says it’s sorry even before the meeting is called to order, trouble may await.

The caucus itself, in precinct KE-1, seemed to go well in real time. We were finished in just over an hour.

The largest support went to Buttigieg — and Warren, Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang effectively tied.