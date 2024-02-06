A loss for women, and an example

A great woman died suddenly just after Easter Sunday. Vicki Thorn was the founder of Project Rachel, a post-abortion healing ministry.

"She was a voice for us when we were not able to speak yet," said Theresa Bonapartis, who had an abortion and now works with women who have done the same. "She heard us when others did not want to listen and definitely opened the door of healing in the Church." Project Rachel and other ministries like Bonapartis's Lumina are internationally active now, but that's because Thorn started the essential work.

Thorn's compassion for women who have had abortions began when she was in high school, before Roe v. Wade. Abortion was not legal, but it was available. As a senior, she befriended a junior who'd had an abortion, as well as a previous pregnancy that ended in the baby being adopted. The young woman told Thorn: "I can live with the adoption. I can't live with the abortion." Years later, Thorn told me that the young woman's "words are etched in my heart." That early friendship was clearly formative.

I asked Thorn in 2015 about the most important thing she's learned about women in crisis pregnancies. "They are terrified," she told me. "They are without support in many cases. They have been led to believe that a pregnancy out of wedlock is the worst thing that can happen."

She noted that many of the women had had little to no religious education, which only added to their sense of hopelessness. They often had no idea what amazing things they were capable of, with God's grace. They saw life as a problem, not as a gift.

"It is critical to understand that the abortion debate is not a moral and philosophical issue, but a heart issue," Thorn told me in another exchange.