A look at the 2024 budget for the City of Jackson

As part of the December Jackson Board of Aldermen regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the 2024 City of Jackson budget. After the hearing, the board approved next year's budget.

The 2024 budget is a solid budget built on realistic revenue projections and a balanced expense budget. Major projects are being funded by 2024 revenues, from surplus accounts built over the last few years, or from bonds or loans raised for the purpose of paying for multi-year major utility upgrades.

Some highlights of the 2024 budget are as follows:

Total revenue is projected to be $40.5 million.

Revenue from utilities/services (electric, water, sewer and trash) is $23.8 million.

Revenue from all other sources will be $16.7 million (sales taxes, real estate taxes, fees, interest, etc.)

Electric rates were held constant with no increase for the second straight year. Water and wastewater rates were also held constant with no increase. The water, wastewater and electric basic monthly meter fee increases were held to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 6.5%. This results in an overall utility cost increase of 2% for the average customer.

Major projects funded by this budget are: building renovations at Fire Station No. 1, utility relocations for the Highway 61 improvement project, the East Jackson Boulevard Water Line Replacement Project, the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project, renovations at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and completion of the I-55 Electric Substation Project.

The budget includes a $2.9 million expenditure of America Rescue Plan Act funds; $1.5 million will be spent on Jackson Park improvement projects.