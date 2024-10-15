A look at the 2024 budget for the City of Jackson

As part of the December Jackson Board of Aldermen regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the 2024 City of Jackson budget. After the hearing, the board approved next year's budget.
The 2024 budget is a solid budget built on realistic revenue projections and a balanced expense budget. Major projects are being funded by 2024 revenues, from surplus accounts built over the last few years, or from bonds or loans raised for the purpose of paying for multi-year major utility upgrades.
Some highlights of the 2024 budget are as follows:
Electric rates were held constant with no increase for the second straight year. Water and wastewater rates were also held constant with no increase. The water, wastewater and electric basic monthly meter fee increases were held to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 6.5%. This results in an overall utility cost increase of 2% for the average customer.
Major projects funded by this budget are: building renovations at Fire Station No. 1, utility relocations for the Highway 61 improvement project, the East Jackson Boulevard Water Line Replacement Project, the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project, renovations at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and completion of the I-55 Electric Substation Project.
The budget includes a $2.9 million expenditure of America Rescue Plan Act funds; $1.5 million will be spent on Jackson Park improvement projects.
The budget includes a $6.8 million expenditure for the police and fire departments.
Transportation spending is projected to be $2 million, including the annual concrete and asphalt maintenance programs.
The trash/refuse and recycling department expenditures are planned at $800,000 and are covered by the billings for trash pickup.
The Electric Department spending is projected to be $15.8 million, including $12.9 million for the purchase of electricity.
The city, through interest rates on surplus funds, is planned to generate $1.5 million of revenue.
Finally, I was very pleased we were able to increase salaries for the employees by 6%, with an additional 3% for many employees through increasing the salary ranges per position. The city's cost of health care decreased by 1.5% with no increase cost for the employees or their families.
In future columns, I will be covering additional specific spending plans as I review the City of Jackson priorities for 2024.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
