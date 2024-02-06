A lifetime of memories which began in Dexter, Missouri

I walked into an elementary school yesterday to vote and was immediately transported in memories, back to Southwest Elementary School in Dexter, Missouri. The art projects covering the walls. The table full of percussive instruments in the music room. The foldable tables in the cafeteria. And I was overwhelmed with thankfulness for the love I felt from teachers and for the healthy environment I was raised in while walking those corridors 40 years ago.

It was in the library room, fifth room on the right hand side of the hall, that I learned how to pull out a book to the right of the one I was looking at, so that when I replaced it, I'd put it back in the correct spot. I checked out the books to take them home by standing at a counter watching the librarian stamp a 3-by-5 card with its due date and slide the card back inside the cover -- a process I thought so special, I imagined being a librarian one day. It was in Mrs. Williams class, next to the last on the left side of the hall, where I lost the spelling bee because I spelled the word "busyness" with an "i" instead of the "y." Right outside that classroom I played tetherball for hours and hours during recess. In Ms. McKinney's class, was awarded commendations from the Daughters of American Revolution for my essay. And in the cafeteria, ate the best lunch every two weeks: chili, carrot sticks and cinnamon rolls.

By far, the absolute best memories were of the days making music in music class. The singular most important experience there was when the music teacher called me to the front one day to strum her auto harp, in beat and in coordination with the early American folk songs she was teaching us to sing. And the next week, the delight I got just from playing the triangle! It was magic.

The chairs we sat in were blonde oak, hardback chairs, spaced perfectly apart with music books -- from the series called "Singing on our Way" -- neatly stored underneath at the beginning of each class. At the time, twice a year, I was winning blue ribbons and trophies at Geneva Acord's piano recitals at Second Baptist Church. And by the time I was 10, I was the school's accompanist for the Christmas play in the cafeteria that smelled of chili and cinnamon rolls. Playing the piano for others to sing with was such a big event, mother made me a smashing red velvet dress to wear.