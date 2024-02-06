A lifeline for rural America

Decades ago, a bright 16-year old from Cape Girardeau began working at a local AM radio station, unaware that this job would change his life -- and American politics -- in the years to come. That young man was southeast Missouri's own Rush Limbaugh -- the most influential talk radio host in American history. While he's no longer with us in the flesh, his legacy and fight to give Americans an alternative to the liberal media is alive and well today.

Today, AM radio is thriving, home to many popular radio programs that millions of rural, Christian, or conservative listeners tune into. Every month, 80 million listeners tune into AM radio to stay connected to the news, sports, and entertainment. Importantly, AM radio is often a lifeline for rural communities -- whether it's a farmer checking weather reports or a family monitoring the path of a severe storm system.

Recently, while appearing on "Real Talk with Riggin" on KZIM, host Faune Riggin and I started talking about a new threat to this popular news source for so many. The auto manufacturer Ford had just announced it would eliminate the capability for its 2024 car models to receive AM radio broadcasts. That includes on the F-150, one of the most popular trucks in the United States. Describing Ford's planned action, Faune explained the move as censorship and an attempt to destroy her field of work. She's right. Losing the ability to tune into AM radio will prevent millions of Americans from hearing their preferred sources of news. We've long known that big business too often fails to consider the needs of rural and conservative Americans, but this action seemed particularly tone-deaf.