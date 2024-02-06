A history of violence

A man was arrested on the way to murder a Supreme Court justice, according to authorities. And it was a footnote the next day in a major national newspaper. Was it because it was Brett Kavanaugh, which that particular paper isn't happy is on the Court? That same paper had above the fold "Inside an Attack on Democracy," referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack hearings in Congress. But what about this more recent assassination attempt on a Supreme Court justice? Reporting it alongside the Jan. 6 story would highlight the widespread nature of our violence problem in America today.

On the same night of the Kavanaugh arrest, the president of the United States appeared on a late-night comedy show and talked about how "ridiculous" it was that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is a man who has claimed in another forum -- a Catholic magazine, speaking to a priest -- to be personally opposed to abortion. There is nothing in President Biden's rhetoric lately that even suggests a modicum of respect for anyone who opposes abortion. Biden recently even slipped and said abortion is about having the right to abort a "child." Thank you for the honesty, even if it was a slip. Children die in abortions.

When we face that reality, we begin to gain some real perspective about our current problems. We see the faces of children who die in school shootings. There is an image of a girl from Uvalde in her First Communion dress a week or so before the shooting that I hope I never get out of my mind. We're right to want to take measures to protect children from something like that ever happening again. But how about reflecting on the violence of abortion? We have no consistency when it comes to protecting human life.

Being a mother is the most remarkable gift. It's also a life-changing challenge.

Think about the courageousness of mothers who give their children up for adoption. To recognize that there is life in your womb and to discern that you are not ready to raise that child is amazing.