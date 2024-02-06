A half-century of change, and staying the same

Sometimes there are connections in life that surprisingly tie us to people and events. Sometimes such links are simple and obvious. Sometimes they aren't.

One thing that happens, if you grow old enough, is that the changes you witnessed half a century ago have rarely stayed unchanged. Some might call this evolution.

Here's what got me started on this line of thinking. There has been considerable publicity recently about the 50th anniversary of the movie "Bonnie and Clyde." Remember? Especially that final death scene and all the bullet holes?

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made a good-looking couple in their movie portrayals of the two criminals. Both were from Dallas. And both are buried in Dallas, although in separate cemeteries.

In 1967, my wife and I moved to Dallas just in time for the "Bonnie and Clyde" movie premiere. We had already lived or worked near other locations related to the pair, including Platte City, Missouri, which is where the couple hid for a while -- pretty much in plain sight. Platte City was the county seat of Platte County, which was one of my primary coverage areas as a reporter for the Kansas City Star.

Platte City, in 1967, was a quiet country town. Its future was about to be changed forever as Interstate 35 was near completion, and the construction of a new international airport was announced, a modern facility that would replace the old Municipal Airport across the Missouri River from downtown Kansas City where jetliners skimmed the top of Waterworks Park and braked to a stop on the runway that ended next to a river levee.

Platte City also was smack dab in the middle of the suburban sprawl that pushed north from the city, resulting in the demand for creative solutions to provide adequate infrastructure (utilities, sewers, streets, schools, law enforcement and on and on).

Now, as movie houses in Dallas and elsewhere are planning 50th anniversary celebrations of the "Bonnie and Clyde" movie, Kansas City officials are announcing the construction of replacement facilities at the "new" airport near Platte City.

If I had a say, I'd insist that the "new" terminal facilities at least have a Bonnie and Clyde lounge somewhere.