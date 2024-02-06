A guide to a cat's nine lives -- or maybe more

We've all heard that cats have nine lives. I believe it. But I also believe we have been wrong all along about how that works. You know, having nine lives.

And you know what? I think humans are a lot like cats in this respect.

Let me explain.

The popular explanation for a cat's nine lives is that cats, because they are cats, get themselves into life-threatening situations. A lot. But cats are canny animals. They are survivors. They look certain death in the face and walk away to lap up another bowl of fat-free milk fresh from the market. So the popular explanation is that if a cat gets into what appears to be a certain end to its breathing existence on this globe, it has eight more opportunities to befuddle human beings and outsmart sparrows. And so on.

But then there is the example of Missy Kitty, the cat who lets us live with her and who controls much of our lives.

What we have learned from Missy Kitty is that cats do not live their nine lives one after the other. They live all nine -- and sometimes more -- lives all at the same time.

Looking back at previous cats who adopted us and perhaps saved us from having to go into a sheltered home situation, it is apparent that those animals, too, were living multiple lives all at the same time.

Take, for example, the loving lap kitty who curls up when you're in your La-Z-Boy and sleeps so soundly that a repeat of the New Madrid Earthquake wouldn't bother her, except she would give you that reproachful look that says, "Stop jiggling."

While it looks like the cat is in hibernation mode, she actually is using the down time to plot her next bowl of milk.

Let me point out that milk, to a cat, is not a food. It is more than a treat. A bowl with milk in it is an ancient symbol, to a feline, of a cat's dominion over mere Homo sapiens. Any cat worth its salt is able to get a fresh bowl of cow juice at least twice a day. Three times if she puts her mind to it. Which she often does.

So right there are two cat lives: the cuddly, curled up pile of fur in your lap, and the conniving milk addict.

Meanwhile we have Missy Kitty the hunter. And Missy Kitty the protector of all she surveys, which includes all of Nona Nan's domain across the street. And Missy Kitty the closet-door opener.