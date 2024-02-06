A great summer read: 'Armstrong rides again!'

It's been a rough year, to say the least, with a global pandemic, the election of the most dangerous, leftist presidential administration ever, and a media and institutional elite in this country who are essentially Marxist functionaries.

Summer and beach reading might provide some needed relief. But before you pack your bags and head to the sun and the sand, here's a recommendation for a fun book to take along.

It's a western like no other (expect maybe its prequel, "Armstrong," which I read and much enjoyed a couple of years ago). Written by H.W. Crocker III, it's called "Armstrong Rides Again!" and it imagines the continuing adventures of George Armstrong Custer after he survived the Battle of the Little Bighorn and became an incognito marshal and soldier of fortune.

In this tale, he meets up with a few real-life characters such as Black Bart and Ambrose Bierce and gets involved in an entirely make-believe Latin American Civil War. The book is action-packed -- a real page turner -- and hilarious at the same time.

Not only does this book provide recreational distraction from deeply troubling headlines and the cares of the day but it has, beneath the surface, a surprisingly deep and affirming conservative message -- one that doesn't interfere with its entertainment value. If anything, it adds to it, because you know the author is on your side. (I know this for certain because, full disclosure, Harry Crocker is a friend of mine.)

"Armstrong" was great, but "Armstrong Rides Again!" is one of those cases where the sequel is even better. In "Armstrong," the conservative themes were subtler; here, they are more direct, but in an amusing way, as in the comical monologues of the ruler of the imaginary Latin American country.