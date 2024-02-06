A good marriage is never a burden

I have never understood people who openly complain about their relationships and their spouses. If you constantly complain about the person you have chosen to spend your life with, what does that say about you? And let's be clear, I'm not talking about hard times because life will surely deliver hard times. And I'm not talking about confiding in a friend when you're struggling. Yes, please do that.

I'm talking about the nitpicky, name-calling casual complaining we all hear around the water cooler and on social media. I'm talking about the grumpy man my husband and I saw at the big-box store garden center. He was shopping with a woman, and he looked at my husband to commiserate. "They sure like to spend money, don't they?" he scoffed. He had no idea who he was talking to, yet he very easily assumed that his complaints would land on empathetic ears. For the record, making our yard a little oasis for our family is something my husband and I do together.

Relationships are hard work. I'm not going to try to tell anyone that it's effortless because it's not. It takes two people agreeing that their marriage or otherwise committed relationship is in fact foundational and worth protecting. Marriage is about deciding this is what you want and who you want to make a life with, and then working together to mold that relationship into a daily practice that supports those relationship goals. Together, you get to decide what your relationship looks like. And it's different for everyone.

There are a lot of TikToks and social media posts spreading the message that marriage is a burden for women. Marriage should not be a burden for anyone, and if you marry a person who shares your same values and doesn't bring antiquated assumptions to the relationship, it won't be. These are the conversations couples must have prior to getting married.

What does marriage look like to you?