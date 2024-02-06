A former pope's wonderful example

"The one who has hope lives differently." That comes from something Pope Benedict XVI wrote in 2007. He continued: "The Gospel is not merely a communication of things that can be known -- it is one that makes things happen and is life-changing. The dark door of time, of the future, has been thrown open. The one who has hope lives differently; the one who hopes has been granted the gift of a new life."

If we only took that one lesson from the life of Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Dec. 31, it would be more than enough.

As people were paying their respect to him and Pope Francis celebrated his funeral Mass, the House of Representatives was trying and failing to elect a speaker. Some of the press coverage of the Church suggested a similar dysfunction. In the wee hours of the morning, Americans critiqued the length and the substance of the pope's homily for his predecessor. Some apparently had high expectations for an effusive eulogy. Instead, the pope talked about Jesus Christ -- just as Pope Benedict, I have no doubt, would have wanted.

All too often we treat funeral Masses as consolations for those who are living. Which is fine, so long as it isn't false consolation. Catholics believe in purgatory; we believe in purification. And so, to always assume everyone who has died has gone straight to heaven is a disservice. In this way, Pope Francis' homily was a necessary reminder. Even holy Benedict can use prayers for his eternal rest.