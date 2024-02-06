A dream fulfilled with new veterans memorial

"If you build it, they will come." That, of course, is a line from the classic baseball movie "Field of Dreams," featuring Kevin Costner as a farmer who dedicates his corn field to build a baseball stadium that attracts ballplayers of days gone by.

You could, however, use that famous line to describe the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri. Except in this case, it's not a game and the people are real.

Jim and Charlene Eddleman donated 47 acres of their farm to start the memorial. Its prominent feature is an exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Perryville wall is to the exact specification of the D.C. wall, with the exception of how the names were engraved. Unlike the one on the national mall in D.C., this memorial does not allow for etchings with pencil and paper. But that's the only difference. This memorial is just as powerful and may, for some people, be the closest they come to seeing the wall in person.

We've written several stories about the wall and the Eddlemans in the Southeast Missourian. From their vision of the memorial to its grand opening just a few weeks ago to, more recently, photos of guests visiting on Memorial Day.

I had my own reason to visit the memorial on Thursday afternoon. My uncle, James D. Presson, is one of the 58,000 names on the wall.

Uncle Jim was my father's older brother who served as an Army cook in Vietnam. One day he realized the stove was not functioning properly and urged the soldiers to leave. Meanwhile, he went back in an effort to prevent disaster and confirm everyone evacuated. The stove blew up. He was severely burned and, after a few days receiving treatment in Japan, died.

One of my most prized possessions is the flag that was draped over his casket, folded and given to my late grandparents at his military funeral.

His is but one name on the black granite wall. But it's representative of so many others who gave their life in service. While the memorial is about honoring those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice, there's another element to it.