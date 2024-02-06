A difficult, inspirational choice

"I'll sue you if you don't provide her medical care." That was Lidia's response to the reckless doctor who botched her abortion at 26 weeks. "Her" here refers to Lidia's newborn daughter, the one the doctor was supposed to abort.

"Your daughter will be a mental vegetable incapable of having a normal life. You should leave her to die on the table," he said. Lidia was an immigrant living in poverty in New Orleans, and no doubt had no idea how to follow through with her threat of a lawsuit if the doctor didn't comply. But a mother's instinct kicked in, even though she had intended on walking out without a baby on that day in January 1990.

Sarah Zagorski, Lidia's daughter, writes about her earliest moments in a chapter of the new book "Choose Life: Answering Key Claims of Abortion Defenders With Compassion."

Zagorski's mother was wise enough to know that neither she nor the doctor she'd sought out "was qualified to make life-and-death decisions, to adjudicate permanent determinations" about the baby's future. Whatever was going through Lidia's heart and mind (she died in 2010), Zagorski is eternally grateful.

Zagorski's gratitude is perhaps all the more compelling because her early life is not a happy story. She lived in poverty with siblings who were all suffering, even starving at times. As she writes: "My mother was afraid my ... birth father would abandon her -- he did. She was afraid her depression and mental illness would prevent her from providing for my basic needs -- it did. She was afraid her sexually perverse husband and abusive sons would prey on me -- they did. She was afraid that in the end she would lose me -- she did. Her fear was grounded in reality."