A different kind of gender war

Boston Children's Hospital offers a "full suite of surgical options for transgender teens and young adults," a video made by hospital explains. A cheerful woman doctor in the video says, "A gender-affirming hysterectomy is very similar to most hysterectomies that occur," and goes into more detail I won't belabor here.

The video is devoid of caution and very much in the spirit of the current Department of Health and Human Services, which is encouraging children who think they are born in the wrong body to get puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgery.

Boston Children's Hospital, of course, didn't start this movement. TikTok videos evangelize to young people. It's a terrifying time to be a parent. Children can be cruel, and instead of acknowledging that reality, adults are putting dangerous ideas into kids' heads.

Public schools in Portland, Oregon, have adopted a curriculum that presents the "gender binary" as having been introduced by colonizers as a tool of oppression. "Any gender and kid can have any type of body," the curriculum declares.

The Independent Women's Forum has released video testimony of a mother whose 11-year-old girl decided she was a boy. School officials referred to her by a boy's name, using male pronouns. Her fifth-grade teacher (a man) even went so far as to ask her if she wanted to stay in the boys' cabin during an overnight trip. After canceling a meeting in which a school therapist was going to help the girl come out as transgender to her parents, the parents took her out of public school and kept her offline. The idea of being a boy soon lost its hold on her -- even in a house with two brothers.