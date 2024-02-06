A deficit of good sense

Joe Biden has been so good at cutting the deficit that it clocked in at $2 trillion last year.

The president likes to boast about how much he's reduced the deficit -- and, in his more careless moments, the debt itself -- but he's really presiding over a historic period of fiscal profligacy.

His self-congratulation about reducing red ink is about as reliable as his self-valorizing stories about his academic achievements, his family and his work as a senator and vice president -- it all tends to be a mixed-up collection of half-remembered lore and obvious inaccuracies.

Biden was taking his victory lap when the deficit had dropped to about $1 trillion from its pandemic-era highs of roughly $3 trillion, thanks to the inevitable end of emergency COVID spending. Something, of course, that the president had nothing to do with. Now, the deficit has doubled again to $2 trillion, presumably testing even this president's ability to give himself unearned credit.

This elevated level of deficit spending comes at a time when the economy is growing, when unemployment is low and when we aren't at war. To create a crisis-level deficit during a period of (perhaps tenuous) peace and prosperity takes some doing. Yet Joe Biden and, it must be said, both political parties in Washington, D.C., have managed it.

As we've learned since the end of the Cold War in the realm of foreign affairs, vacations from history never work out. We thought we were enjoying one with the federal budget: Interests rates were low and would always stay that way, so why not keep spending money we don't have? It's almost free. It'd be foolish not to.

This was the thinking, if we can call it that, behind Biden's fiscal strategy.

The New York Times noted of his blueprint in 2021, "The budget also underscores the Biden administration's belief that the fiscal situation is manageable, and that given historically low interest rates, now is the time to make major investments to combat climate change and reduce income inequality."