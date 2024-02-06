A crack in Putin's power

Like many people, I was glued to the news for much of Saturday, watching what seemed, at least for a moment, to be the first stages of a coup d'etat — and it still might be. The only thing we know for certain is that if this is the beginning of the end of Vladimir Putin's rule, that story won't begin with the mutinous mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin leading an armored column of troops, guns a-blazing, into Moscow.

The funniest thing about much of the reporting and commentary of Prigozhin's "March for Justice," both in real time and afterward, is how often observers described the spectacle as "unprecedented." The (London) Telegraph's "Ukraine: The Latest" podcast — the best single source for daily coverage of Ukraine war — described the "unprecedented coup against the Kremlin" at the top of a special Saturday episode, only for the panelists to commence debating which coups from Russian history served as the best precedent for the unfolding events in Russia.

Even Vladimir Putin, in his angry Saturday address, compared Prigozhin's "stab in the back" to General Lavr Kornilov's attempted coup in 1917 that paved the way for the Bolshevik Revolution and the Russian Civil War.

The point isn't merely to nitpick — "unprecedented" isn't a synonym for "shocking" or "momentous" — but to point out that you can't understand what's unfolding in Russia unless you take into account that such events are actually extremely precedented. Indeed, since at least the 1700s, Russian history is really a story of coups of one sort or another.

That's because Russia is different. In Western Europe, nobles drew their power and authority from their deep roots in their feudal territories. They answered to the throne, but they were largely sovereign over their own holdings. This diffusion of power and legitimacy created the space for the rise of liberalism and democracy in the West. The Magna Carta, for instance, was essentially a power-sharing agreement between King John and his nobles.

In Russia, under the pomestie system, nobles ruled various regions as emissaries of the Czar, who literally owned all of Russia. Russian pomeshchiki were more like colonial governors, or warlord-contractors, with little connection to, or interest in, the serfs and peasants they exploited.