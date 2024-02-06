A community rallies behind Honorable Young Men's Club

Kids need a mom and dad actively involved in their lives. Years ago that would have been a given. But in today's culture, it's an important reminder.

The role each parent plays in child rearing not only affects youngsters in their formative years, but it makes a difference in our culture for generations.

NPR did an interview with author Alan Blankstein last year regarding kids without an active father in the home.

Blankstein said fatherlessness affects children, regardless of whether you have a son or daughter. However, some of the signs differ between the two.

"The research that I've seen says that girls are twice as likely to suffer from obesity without the father present," Blankstein said. "They're four-times more likely to get pregnant as teenagers. Boys are more likely to act out, which is why we're more aware [of how they're affected], but if a young girl is imploding, we don' t see it."

Locally there are a number of groups who do great work to mentor kids. One successful organization is called the Honorable Young Men's Club. This club provides mentorship to at-risk boys at the Cape Girardeau Central Middle and Junior High Schools.

What started as a volunteer project in fall 2016 has become something more for mentors Aaron Adeoye, Cantrell Andrews, Kweku Arkorfol and Wyky Jeann. These men saw a need in showing boys what it means to be a man. That it's cool to wear a shirt and tie. That honorable men stay off the streets and away from trouble. But it's so much more.

After the first semester, the school district recognized the value and now all four men work on staff teaching life skills and helping teach the boys important values and skills.

But what happens when the summer starts and schools take a break? The club's leaders wanted to find a way for the boys to stay involved, out of trouble and continue the mentorship.

To help offset costs associated with various activities, the organization applied for a $4,500 grant. Though they took the lead in early voting, HYMC did not come out on top and missed out on the grant funds.

Real estate agent and Cape Girardeau School District board member Jared Ritter was disappointed -- but not deterred. Ritter started a fundraiser on Facebook that as of this writing Friday morning raised $9,715 from individuals plus another $4,500 from Codefi to bring the total to $14,215.