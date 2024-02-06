A clash of civilizations is upon us.

Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine doesn't just herald a new era in European security, it underlines a growing threat to the American-led international order by two revanchist powers, Russia and China.

What they represent, in broad brush, is a civilizational challenge. China and Russia don't have a formal alliance and their current cooperative arrangement may well breakdown over time, but they share the same interest in ending the long era of Western preeminence.

Russia can punch above its weight, but fundamentally represents a regional threat, in particular to a NATO alliance that has been a keystone of Western security. Moscow seeks to divide European countries from one another and diminish U.S. influence in Europe toward the end of reversing the post-Cold War settlement that was the fruit of the West's triumph over the Soviet Union.

What Putin seeks is consequential, but not nearly as sweeping as Beijing's goal of supplanting the United States at the top of the hierarchy of nations. China wants nothing less than to restore itself as the Middle Kingdom, owed the respect and obeisance of the rest of the world.

What unites Russia and China is that they are two civilizations that feel they were humiliated and trampled by the West (Russia at the end of the Cold War, China from the middle of the 19th century to the middle of the 20th) and need to regain their rightful place in the sun.

There is an ideological element to the growing challenge, as these two authoritarian regimes confront the democratic world, but the crux of the matter is cultural -- neither Russia nor China has ever been a liberal democracy and each country is reacting against international norms they've never embraced.