A cat tries to figure out what just happened on TV

(This week's column was dictated by Missy Kitty, who is plenty smart but can't type worth a whit.)

Sometimes it's hard to figure out what makes humans tick. Take my humans, for example. They're smart enough to keep my food bowl full with ample sides of no-fat milk. But why would they spend hours and hours watching something called a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that went on and on and on?

We cats are fairly patient creatures, but I can tell you that the repetition of these televised hearings, not to mention the talking-head babble, could have serious consequences on the nation's mental health. Beware.

This is the takeaway of one opinionated feline: Whoever has the majority can make the rules and, in the end, will win. The point being: The political process that kept my humans glued to the TV for days was so predictable that the whole thing could have been wrapped up in less time that it takes me to wipe out a hefty bowl of Science Diet active-lifestyle dry cat food.

I became concerned about one of my humans, the so-called alpha male, during this recent televised circus. He has started taking daily walks around the neighborhood now that the weather has moderated a bit. But you have to wonder: Is anyone who invests so much time in such TV viewing safe to roam at large?

This is why I've made it my mission to tag along on these walks. Who knows where a human awash in televised Senate Judiciary Committee hearings is likely to wind up? At least we cats can find our way home.

Let me tell you, I take my task seriously, but it isn't easy. A cat, after all, has really short legs -- not at all like my walking human's long, long, long legs. Thank goodness his walking route includes a couple of double-backs, which are as predictable as a sunrise. This means I can wait patiently on the trail while my human ambles to and fro.