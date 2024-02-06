A case for Trump to not debate

With Mike Pence now qualifying for the Republican debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, there are now eight candidates qualified to participate.

However, one of those eight is former President Donald Trump, who suggests that he is not inclined to show up.

"When you have a big lead, you don't do it," noted Trump.

"Am I going to stand up there by guys with zero, one, two, three percent -- maybe four -- and have them ask me hostile questions?"

He now says he'll poll supporters.

Fox News, the network carrying the event, RNC Chairperson Ronna McDaniel, and some of the other candidates are urging Trump to debate.

But I think there is a strong case to be made that if what we want this election to be about is navigating toward the best interests of the country and its citizens, it may be best for Donald Trump to not show up in Milwaukee.

Consider, for instance, that within the last week, bond rating service Fitch downgraded U.S. debt from AAA to AA.

This is the result of U.S. debt and deficits skyrocketing into outer space.

But this critical development is barely getting news oxygen when the really big story is Trump's latest indictment and now his deliberations about whether to participate in the Republican debate.

When only 19% of Americans say they are satisfied with the direction of the country, and considering that percentage has been over 40% only once in the last 15 years, it is reasonable to assume that Americans, justifiably, are not pleased with the current state of affairs.

Downgrading by a major credit rating agency its estimate of the ability of the United States to pay its creditors is just the latest piece of information blaring that we have a problem.