A call to fight rising authoritarianism

At the beginning of a new year, it's traditional to make a resolution or two. I have no such list for myself or others, but I do have a wish. For 2022 and beyond, I wish all of us who still cherish liberal values will band together to oppose the worrisome rise of authoritarianism around the world.

For decades, those inclined toward free markets have focused on authoritarianism coming from the political left. We have spared no energy denouncing and opposing it. We've rightfully been concerned about the push to centralize more power in the hands of federal governments and to increase the scope and size of all government. We have warned that these policies, pursued consistently, pave what the great F.A. Hayek called "the road to serfdom."

This fight should continue. However, it's time to be equally harsh toward those on the Right who want to use state power to control individuals' choices and destroy those with whom they disagree. In America, this illiberalism was visible in many of the policies pushed by former President Donald Trump, including industrial policies riddled with favoritism and hostility to foreign workers and immigrants. It peaked during the last months of his presidency with claims of stolen elections and other conspiracy theories.

Sadly, this right-wing illiberalism has continued with Trump allies pressuring election officials to reverse the result of the 2020 election, and it's found plenty of advocates in Congress. With some exceptions, the Republican Party has turned away from free-market ideas and embraced what can best be described as central planning: more government handouts; a continued affection for crony privileges — including protective tariffs — bestowed on its favorite industries; and a newfound opposition to free speech and enthusiasm for hyperactive antitrust campaigns against industries it doesn't like.

Illiberalism has also taken root among many conservative intellectuals. While there have always been different strains of thinking among neoconservatives, populists and other thought leaders on the Right, these groups increasingly define themselves by their opposition to the Left while endorsing policies that are just as terrible.

Certain thinkers would even like to see the government impose a kind of religious order. As Kevin Vallier explained at The UnPopulist Substack, a few have begun embracing the doctrine of "Catholic integralism," which includes ideas that "all political and legal authority comes from God" and the Church can "call on the state to help advance its mission by directing the state to impose civil punishments for violating church law, such as punishing heretics, among other things."