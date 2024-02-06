A call for bipartisanship in 2023

The upcoming midterm election has got me thinking about divided government. In normal times, the prospect of newly shared power in Washington might have me looking forward to the resulting slowdown of one party's hyperactive agenda. The Democrats who are in power are indeed pushing a fiscal and regulatory agenda that has become a serious risk to Americans' prosperity and freedom.

But these are not normal times. Today, I don't know how confident I am in divided government. If it's going to work, Republicans must bring better ideas to the table, and both parties must be more open to bipartisanship.

Here are just a few of my concerns. Some GOP candidates are either barely fit or altogether unfit for office. Democrats may be no better, but two wrongs don't make a right. More and more, many Republicans abandon serious thinking about policy and governing and instead focus on making Democrats' lives a living hell.

I also worry that the main result of divided government will simply be a continuation of the hyperpartisan investigations of the other party. After years of Democratic House trials of Republicans, I am not looking forward to Republican investigations of Hunter Biden or President Joe Biden's handling of the border crisis. This agenda is not sound.

Let me suggest an alternative, albeit imperfect, path.

From my small-government perspective, divided government typically has a small advantage, but moving away from today's toxic political environment will require politicians on both sides of the aisle to learn, once again, to work together to address our national challenges.

Based on past bipartisan efforts, I do worry that Congress will only work together to pass a counterproductive extended child credit or federal paid leave program. But I hope they would instead find a practical means of dealing with the crisis at the border. This mess is bipartisan, and it won't get resolved without Republicans and Democrats working together. A failure to address a true humanitarian crisis reflects badly on all of them.