A blow to children and families

Find an Indian. Any Indian.

That's essentially the approach the United States takes when a Native American child winds up in foster care. The Supreme Court was just given the opportunity to help these children by overturning a law that prioritizes placing Native American children in need of adoption with Native American families, but did not take it.

In the case of Haaland v. Brackeen, the lead plaintiffs were a white couple who needed an emergency judicial order to keep the child they'd taken in and cared for. The 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) requires that Native Americans, preferably of the adoptee's own tribe, be prioritized over non-Native Americans in the adoption process. If a member of the tribe can't be found, another Native American will do, with no concern for the child, who may be ripped away from a foster family they'd grown accustomed to.

So, the child was going to be taken from the Brackeens and given to a Navajo couple in Albuquerque after spending two hours with them. The Indian family ultimately decided not to adopt the child, and the tribal officials gave up their objections to the Brackeens adopting him.

But even then, the ICWA allows a Native American child to be taken from non-Native American parents two years after an adoption if a Native American family decides they want the child. It doesn't take a social-work degree to suspect that something might be wrong with this.

"The Indian Child Welfare Act was originally intended to prevent social workers from removing Indian children from their parents and placing them with white families simply because of poverty or bigotry," Naomi Schaefer Riley, author of "The New Trail of Tears: How Washington Is Destroying American Indians" and "No Way to Treat a Child: How the Foster Care System, Family Courts and Racial Activists Are Wrecking Young Lives" has explained. "Over time, though, the ICWA has called into creation a separate and unequal child welfare system. In effect, Indian foster children -- regardless of whether they live on a reservation, regardless of much or how little of their DNA is Native American, even regardless of their biological parents' wishes -- may be adopted only by other Indians."