A bird in the hand is worth at least one coyote

When my wife and I came to Cape Girardeau 24 years ago, we had no idea there would be so much wildlife to enjoy -- and to curse, at times.

Most of you already know about my years-long siege with the squirrels. And the raccoons. Live traps merely demonstrated how many squirrels and raccoons there are, even in the heart of the city. All those bushy-tailed varmints were waiting to move in whenever the trapped population moved elsewhere.

And there were all those deer. I can't think of a single neighborhood in Cape Girardeau that doesn't have at least one or two resident deer. But some neighborhoods have many more deer than that.

During the recent frigid spell, Missy Kitty stood up on the back of her living-room chair and looked long and hard at the hedge in the open area across the street. Soon we discovered why. One after another, six adult deer ambled out of the hedge, crossed the street and went to our back yard, which goes up a steep, grassy hill.

We could see all of the deer from our bedroom windows. A couple of the deer were curious about us, too, and came to the windows and pressed their noses against the glass. I can show you the smears.

And with the cold, cold weather the masses of birds have returned to our backyard feeders. Even a couple of bluebirds, which we haven't see for many months.

A new wild animal also appears to have made its way to our neighborhood. I was leaving to go to coffee early one morning when I saw what looked like a mangy dog in the street. By the time I got close, the animal had jumped into our neighbor's yard and turned to look at me. I got a good look, and then realized we have a coyote in the wildlife mix.