911 systems are a great opportunity for local government cooperation

Throughout Missouri, local governments are improving services and saving tax dollars by consolidating 911 systems. The change would benefit the residents of Perry and St. Francois counties.
There is probably no better opportunity for counties and municipalities to share services and save tax money than in emergency 911 dispatching services. As vital as the service is, if the technology is effective and the operator is properly trained, it makes no difference if the emergency call is answered down the block in New Madrid, Missouri, or across the ocean in old Madrid, Spain.
In southeastern Missouri, Perry County and the City of Perryville reviewed numerous options for upgrading their 911 system. In late 2023, they determined that the best option from a service and cost perspective was to contract with neighboring St. Francois County, which has already implemented the improved technology a modern 911 system requires. Perplexingly, some residents of Perry County have objected to this.
According to news reports, the main objection is the loss of a few 911 system jobs, as if the main role of local government is to keep as many people on the payroll as possible. That's how political machines function, not quality local government. The objectors have succeeded in putting the consolidation question on the upcoming April election ballot. Hopefully, the voters will value tax savings and improved public safety over government job protections.
Many counties and cities around Missouri share emergency operations dispatching. County sheriff's departments can do more than simply share service with other county sheriffs; they can operate together with city police departments, fire districts, university police departments, ambulance districts, and more. The economies of scale here allow for implementation of better technology in larger 911 systems, saving taxpayer money. The city of Flint, Michigan, saved over a million dollars a year and was able to eliminate 23 positions by joining the Genesee County 911 system.
To give a Missouri example of savings for taxpayers, Lake Ozark recently contracted with Miller County to handle its 911 system. Lake Ozark will save around $200,000 per year in direct costs while avoiding spending even more to upgrade its own soon-to-be obsolete 911 system.
Closer to Perry County, the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's 911 dispatch system handles calls not only for the sheriff but also for eight other fire and ambulance districts and police, fire, and ambulance calls for Jackson. Does anyone seriously think the public would be better served with 10 different 911 systems in the county, each one struggling to hire and train employees and regularly upgrade expensive technology?
For one final example, in 2016 the City of New Madrid and New Madrid County partnered to consolidate their 911 systems and upgrade their technology. I hope the citizens of Perry County realize how common and beneficial these types of partnership are in Southeast Missouri.
Saving money by sharing the costs of technological improvements is more important than ever since salaries for 911 dispatchers are increasing substantially in an effort to recruit more people to the job. Currently, staffing shortages are the major problem facing dispatching systems all over the country, and have been partially responsible for recent 911 system problems in Kansas City and St. Louis. Maintaining multiple systems requiring more employees using lesser technology isn't going to help the people of Perry County.
These are just a few good examples of 911 consolidation around Missouri. While there are many success stories in both urban and rural parts of our state, numerous opportunities for change still exist. Wherever you are in Missouri, enhanced public safety technology and more efficient use of tax dollars through 911 consolidation are two things we can all support. Hopefully, the voters of Perry County will recognize these benefits in April.
David Stokes is director of Municipal Policy at the Show-Me Institute
