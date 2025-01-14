Hahs: Jackson sets infrastructure, growth goals for 2025

As we begin 2025, I believe it is important to share goals of the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially framed at the mayor and Board of Aldermen retreat in November. They have since been refined and included in the 2025 budget.

Our first goal is to continue improvements to the city’s utility infrastructure. Overall, the objective of Jackson’s infrastructure strategy is to prepare our city of more than 16,000 residents for population growth and business expansion over the next 20 years.

Water System — Complete the ninth year of an ongoing program of water system upgrades and extensions. This 10-year endeavor was enabled by the passage of the 2015 water bond issue by voters. This year, a new 8-inch water distribution line will be installed on E. Jackson Blvd. Easements were acquired in 2024. Planning for the city’s newest water tower will be completed and the project timeline finalized.

Electric System — Bid out and contract to install continuous street lights on E. Jackson Blvd. between Aldi and S. Old Orchard Road. Through a grant, 50% of the total cost will be provided by MoDOT. Expand and upgrade our electric utility with a line upgrade servicing the South Industrial Park on S. Farmington Road. Complete an electrical rate study to set rates and plans.

Wastewater — Bid out and begin renovations to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The $10 million project is funded by a state revolving fund (SRF) loan from the state of Missouri and approved by the voters in 2022.

Transportation — This year’s major projects will include the construction of the Deerwood/Highway 61 Roundabout and the replacement of the Sunset Hills bridge. In the next few weeks, MoDOT will complete the Highway 61 Bridge and Roadway Project. This will allow the opening of this major throughway including the improvements in traffic flow, a new park entrance, and additional sidewalks.

Sidewalks — New sidewalks and crosswalks will be installed on E. Main Streat and on W. Independence Street and Broadridge Drive at the middle school to improve pedestrian safety. Both projects are partially funded with grants.

In addition to the infrastructure improvements, other 2025 goals include: