Hahs: Jackson sets infrastructure, growth goals for 2025

As we begin 2025, I believe it is important to share goals of the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially framed at the mayor and Board of Aldermen retreat in November. They have since been refined and included in the 2025 budget.
Our first goal is to continue improvements to the city’s utility infrastructure. Overall, the objective of Jackson’s infrastructure strategy is to prepare our city of more than 16,000 residents for population growth and business expansion over the next 20 years.
Water System — Complete the ninth year of an ongoing program of water system upgrades and extensions. This 10-year endeavor was enabled by the passage of the 2015 water bond issue by voters. This year, a new 8-inch water distribution line will be installed on E. Jackson Blvd. Easements were acquired in 2024. Planning for the city’s newest water tower will be completed and the project timeline finalized.
Electric System — Bid out and contract to install continuous street lights on E. Jackson Blvd. between Aldi and S. Old Orchard Road. Through a grant, 50% of the total cost will be provided by MoDOT. Expand and upgrade our electric utility with a line upgrade servicing the South Industrial Park on S. Farmington Road. Complete an electrical rate study to set rates and plans.
Wastewater — Bid out and begin renovations to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The $10 million project is funded by a state revolving fund (SRF) loan from the state of Missouri and approved by the voters in 2022.
Transportation — This year’s major projects will include the construction of the Deerwood/Highway 61 Roundabout and the replacement of the Sunset Hills bridge. In the next few weeks, MoDOT will complete the Highway 61 Bridge and Roadway Project. This will allow the opening of this major throughway including the improvements in traffic flow, a new park entrance, and additional sidewalks.
Sidewalks — New sidewalks and crosswalks will be installed on E. Main Streat and on W. Independence Street and Broadridge Drive at the middle school to improve pedestrian safety. Both projects are partially funded with grants.
In addition to the infrastructure improvements, other 2025 goals include:
Public Safety Improvements — Renovations to Fire Station No. 1 will be completed this summer. Jackson Fire Rescue will move into this greatly improved facility by June. Also, the Police Department will expand its vehicle fleet program to improve incident response times.
Parks and Recreation Department — The swimming pool will see an exciting addition of a new splash pad and other improvements to the facility.
Retail Business/Tourism Expansion — Recruitment of new businesses to Jackson will continue in 2025. Expansion of current businesses will be aided by the city’s cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and the director of retail development. The city will continue to work with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization to expand business in the Uptown Historic District. The Chamber continues to lead our newest partnership to expand tourism in Jackson.
Economic Development Board — Based on the recommendations from the 2024 Comprehensive Plan, the City of Jackson will add an Economic Development Board this year. This board’s mission will be to improve the city’s economy through projects and programs to increase jobs, housing availability, and quality of life.
Regional Partnerships — Partnerships with regional organizations will continue and be targeted toward specific projects and programs. Partnerships include SEMO REDI, Southeast Pets, SEMO Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission, Jackson R-2 School District, County of Cape Girardeau, and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. Also, a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development helped fund a public infrastructure project in the North Industrial Park, which will bring a new industry, Trussworks, to Jackson this year.
I will continue to update the progress of these goals as the year progresses.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
